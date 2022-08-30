The Globe’s editorial board just laid an egg (Aug. 30) with regard to the subject of the decision by the Cassville School Board to reinstate an age-old proven method for disciplining children. It is the parent’s decision as to whether their child might be subject to corporal punishment. (We used to call it a ‘whippin’.)
You can quote all of the high-browed academics you want, but the unwashed masses out here know what does and does not work.
Wanna do something that will actually help teachers?
Give them the ability to discipline children back, and at the same time instill in those kids a sense of accountability for their actions if they get out of line.
Bravo, Cassville school board!
Perry Davis Carthage
