An article in the Sept 10 Globe caught my attention when the term “undocumented” caught my eye. I read a couple of paragraphs and saw no reason to continue to read an article that supports crime.
Yes, breaking the law is a crime, but those who support illegal aliens continue to insist that coming to America without following the procedures our current laws require is OK.
One who comes to America without following our laws is referred to as an “undocumented individual” by the left wing political people. They want you to think hiding crime by using a different name for illegal aliens makes it OK for these people from other countries to come across our borders at will.
No thank you.
Obey our laws or stay home.
David Turner
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.