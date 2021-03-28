Will Joplin be known as a place where cancel culture is tolerated?
I recently tried to purchase one of my favorite books, "McElligot's Pool" by Dr. Seuss, from a local book vendor. I was told that it was no longer being sold because it is racist.
Apparently there is an issue about the man in a parka, standing by an igloo and holding a harpoon. Is the Inuits' traditional way of life racist? Is it the “Eskimo fish”? I find them to be adorable.
Is the word "Eskimo" a racial slur? No. According to Britannica.com, "The name Eskimo ... is now believed to make reference to snowshoes."
The little boy in Seuss' story is just imagining people and places he's only heard of. This is a story that inspires imagination.
What is really happening, I believe, is that a small majority of reactionary people are seeking out things that even just one person could be offended by.
If they keep that up, everything will be gone.
Christina Camping
Joplin
