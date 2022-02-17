Thanks to Michael Joseph, currently on the Joplin Board of Education.
When the board opposed the CAPS program, he went and found money to cover costs of untaken spots.
The board has rejected it again even with smaller number of students required to begin. The current board doesn’t see the positive things this program can do.
By the way, Monett has had this program for several years and has a great connection of school to community.
The real losers here are the young people who would have benefited from this program.
So sad Joplin can’t see this great opportunity for their students.
Sometimes you have to step out of the box.
Sue Doennig
Joplin
