We hear a lot about gun violence on television. Actually, there is no such thing as a violent gun. There are violent people who use guns to commit violent crimes. A recent article in the Globe caught my eye. It stated that a person now charged with shooting another person in the back was arrested six years ago for drug offenses and possessing a stolen firearm. The person’s sentence was suspended, and he was back on the street.
Let’s suppose that the sentence was enforced. Would that person have been in jail now?
Until justice is carried out and people are made to serve the time for the crime they commit, we will have violence carried out by people with guns. Remember Ecclesiastes 8:11: “Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.”
Folks, when you hear politicians yelling about gun violence, know that they are looking for a scapegoat for not punishing evildoers. Most of the shooters have had run-ins with the law before and were not punished for their crimes.
Bill Talley
Carthage
