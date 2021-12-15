Shortly after I moved to Carthage this fall, a digital message outside a school declared “substitute teachers needed.” I took that as a literal “sign” that I should finally use my Missouri “lifetime” K-12 teaching certificate issued in 1969.
So far I have subbed at the Fairview Elementary School, the Junior High, and the High School. All have been excellent experiences.
All the buildings have been well-maintained, well-lighted, clean and comfortable learning environments. Hallways are quiet during learning periods, filled with the cheerful buzz of happy students during class changes.
The administrators, faculty and staff have been uniformly pleasant, helpful and supportive. They obviously love their jobs and are good at them.
The students have been polite, cooperative and easy-going on an old-codger substitute.
All in all, patrons of the Carthage system should be proud of their schools, staff and students.
Ronald L. Cansler Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.