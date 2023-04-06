Get out of debt
before spending moreFor the second time the voters have turned down the (Carthage) Performing Arts Center. By that, the proposal did not reach 57.1% approval required by state law. We have a PAC, it is just not what some people want. I would like a new fully decked out Ranger bass boat and a new Ford F-150 to pull it.
Wanting and needing are two different things.
The proposal would have put us in debt about $66 million. My wife and I have paid more in taxes to support the school district than our house cost when we bought it. We are not necessarily against the PAC, just think the district should get out of debt before spending more.
Just think what the interest would be on $66 million. It might pay for a new ballfield. All of us should learn to live within our means, including the federal government.
Bill Talley Carthage
