Bill Mauldin was the most gifted cartoonist of World War II. He chronicled the trials and triumphs of soldiers as they fought their way across Europe to give Americans an insight into the realities of war.
One of his cartoons, which pictures “Willie and Joe” in full combat gear, now hangs in the 45th Infantry Division Museum in Oklahoma City and is worth a trip to see creative talent that may never come again.
It should be a mandatory trip for all high school students — and old soldiers.
Gordon Thompson
Grove, Okla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.