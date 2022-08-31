I am appalled at the Cassville School District’s policy to return to corporal punishment!
Hitting a child with a board is inflicting bodily injury. What a sad day for the students. I can only imagine how this could increase a child’s hate for even going to school.
Teaching violence is not the way to reprimand children. As a former teacher, I would refuse to teach in a district that implemented such a policy. The Cassville School District needs to abandon this policy.
Dr. Carolyn R. Fehrenbach Pittsburg, Kan.
