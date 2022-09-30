In reading the editorial (Globe, Sept. 24), I find little to disagree with regarding the banning of books.
This practice never turns out well and only constricts freedom.
Except ... for this one sentence contained within: “ ... nearly one-third of states have passed laws that criminalize making books available to children that include broad topics such as sexual identity, diversity and critical race theory.”
You see, we constrict the rights of children every day to ensure their safety and well-being. You have to be of a certain age to drive, or to vote, or to have a credit card.
I’m totally in agreement with those states. Certain topics are not appropriate for underaged children.
Perry Davis
Carthage
