I saw the darnedest thing in Carthage recently, sitting on my covered back porch around 7:30, just as dark was descending.
We have had a marked increase in hummingbirds the last few days, powering up for their migratory flight on the neighbor's feeders and our flowers.
But last night I first saw a few hummingbirds flying south over the green strip between our house and the park trees ... then more, then more, and after a couple of minutes the view was literally (really, literally) dark with a mass swarm of hummingbirds — a river of hummingbirds, thousands, probably tens of thousands.
It was a Bell Curve of hummingbirds .. a few, then more, then a lot, then back to just a few, then none. It probably took at least five minutes for them all to fly by.
I wonder if perhaps it was because after the past weeks of straight south wind, the wind had finally turned from the north, to their backs, making it a tailwind and thus much easier to fly in.
I can't find anything on YouTube like it (although they have lots of videos of hundreds of hummingbirds lined up at feeders, fueling for the flight over the Gulf Mexico to Central American).
Just an amazing thing, and I feel blessed to have witnessed it.
Ronald L. Cansler
Carthage
