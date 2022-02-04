If you were watching the AFL Conference Championship game last Sunday between the Chiefs and the Bengals, you saw what has to be the NFL’s equivalent of Greek tragedy. Aristotle described dramatic tragedy as a great, mainly decent figure falling from great honor or power to a low state of esteem or even ruin — this action being the result of a character flaw within the person himself. The Greeks usually referred to this flaw as “hubris,” or great overweening pride. The Bible warns us in Proverbs 16:18: “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.”
We certainly saw that in last Sunday afternoon’s game. With only seconds left in the first half, the ball on the one yard line, the Chiefs refused what the “football gods” offered them — a field goal and three more points. Instead, Patrick Mahomes (as I am told personally admits) asked coach Reid for, “One more. I can do it!” Meaning he can push the ball over the goal line. Reid, in a moment that will probably haunt him for a long time, acquiesced — two decisions growing out of a sense of prideful superiority.
Mahomes failed to score and time ran out. The Chiefs make only a field goal in the second half, the Bengals rally, tie the score and send the game into overtime. They win the game with a field goal after the weakened and stunned Chiefs cannot score first.
Overtime would never have happened, of course, had the Chiefs secured that extra three points in the first half of the game. The Bengals would have lost by the three points in regulation time. Thus, the irony and the tragedy that occurred in Kansas City on the afternoon of Jan. 30, 2022.
Duane Hunt
Webb City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.