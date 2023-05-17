Words describe who we are. Our words are the key to our thoughts, we can’t think without them. Your vocabulary indicates the extent of your intelligence, personality and who you are. People judge you by your words.
Words have lost elections — just ask Donald Trump — and won and lost wars. Simple words have destroyed friendships and cost Fox News $787.5 million in the Dominion defamation lawsuit.
Over the past 18 months, I’ve observed too many letters are emotionally written without knowledge.
Bottom line: Those offering opinions should choose their words carefully.
Jim Williams Joplin
