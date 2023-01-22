Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Clarence Page remains deliberately obtuse when dealing with this nation's federally created immigration debacle, "Biden not alone in bungling border crisis," (Globe, Jan, 22.)
What's happening at our southern border is deliberate, so why isn't Page addressing it on those terms?
President Joe Biden's administration refuses to acknowledge that the primary responsibility of any government — regardless of it size — is public safety. In addition to unnecessarily exposing Americans to disease risks, he has put Americans in harm's way by not thoroughly vetting the millions who have entered this country illegally since he took office.
If Page is serious about hanging the "bungling" label on anyone, he must include the media of which he is part, because for many years journalists across the country have refused to deal with the negative impact mass immigration has on our society.
Dave Gorak
Executive director
Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle, Wisc.
