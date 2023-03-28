The legislators in Jefferson City are our representatives, not our parents. State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, was elected to office with the expectation that he will treat the citizens of Missouri with respect. Instead, he is acting like a punitive parent — or worse, a schoolyard bully who, when he doesn’t like how the game is being played, tries to pull all the marbles out.
We citizens of Missouri love our libraries.
We trust our libraries.
We are willing to support our libraries with our tax dollars.
Smith may say he is "protecting our children" with this latest gambit of trying to delete state funding for our libraries, but he is really treating the people who elected him like children:
“How dare you defy me! Just for that, I will take all your privileges (read: libraries) away.”
We are not children, Rep. Smith.
Don’t use your position to treat us like we are.
Frank Wall
Carl Junction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.