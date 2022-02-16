In the article (Globe, Feb. 10) about the House of Representatives declining Gov. Mike Parson’s pay proposal, whereby all state employees would be paid $15 an hour base wage, House Budget Committee Chairman, Cody Smith, R-Carthage, takes center stage in this play.
According to the article’s information, full-time work at $12 an hour is $24,960 per year. An employee earning $15 an hour would make $31,200 a year working full time.
According to the information I was able to glean on Feb. 10 from a state office employee in Jefferson City, Smith makes $35,915 per year.
I would challenge Smith to live on $24,960 per year, when I imagine Smith might, from time to time, find it difficult to live on $35,915 per year. I doubt that Smith has any idea at this stage of his life what it is like to live on $24,960 per year.
And keep in mind that there are, according to this article, 700 full- and part-time state employees who are paid less than $12 an hour.
When Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, asked, “Can someone live on less than $25,000 a year?” Smith responded, “It depends on what your definition of living is.”
As this play continued, Cody Smith very cavalierly says he “doesn’t think people who have jobs requiring minimal skills should be paid enough to live independently.”
Talk about someone who apparently thinks he is a part of the club of the entitled.
I don’t know about you all who are reading this, but I think Smith needs to live in the real world for a spell and not in his entitled world.
Marsha S. Miller
Webb City
