I was moved Friday to watch the funeral of Gen. Colin Powell at the National Cathedral in Washington. His passing brought together prominent Americans from both sides of politics and decades of government to pay homage to a truly great man, a humble man, a genuine human being and a great patriot. His otherwise spotless record was blemished when, in constitutional obedience to his commander in chief, he reluctantly presented to the United Nation what turned out to be faulty intelligence justifying the Iraq war. His legacy, however, includes what is now called the “Powell Doctrine,” wisdom that he ironically helped confirm in the breech. It says:
“The following list of questions all have to be answered affirmatively before military action is taken by the United States:
• Is a vital national security interest threatened?
• Do we have a clear attainable objective?
• Have the risks and costs been fully and frankly analyzed?
• Have all other non-violent policy means been fully exhausted?
• Is there a plausible exit strategy to avoid endless entanglement?
• Have the consequences of our action been fully considered?
• Is the action supported by the American people?
• Do we have genuine broad international support?”
The Powell Doctrine is not engraved in stone anywhere, but I submit that it should be.
Jim Wheeler Joplin
