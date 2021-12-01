E.J. Dionne, in his attempt to justify certain Democratic efforts to change the Senate filibuster rules, has displayed a very selective memory (Globe, Nov. 31. Or perhaps, like our president, has simply been at this too long.
Dionne states: “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was happy to junk the filibuster in 2017 in his quest to pack the Supreme Court with conservatives.”
Never mind that Harry Reid (former Democrat Senate majority leader) had already changed the rules for judicial appointments back during the Obama administration, setting a precedent. Reid orchestrated a 52-48 vote in November of 2013, overturning the filibuster for most presidential appointments.
I believe at the time U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., stated that Democrats would “rue the day” they made this move. It has now come full circle.
With regard to the Supreme Court, we perhaps owe former Sen. Reid a debt of gratitude.
Perry Davis Carthage
