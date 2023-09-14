I’m not sure exactly where the rock under which Froma Harrop lives is located, but it must be breathtakingly secluded.
Her column (Globe, Sept. 14) is chock-full of excuses for Joe Biden, proudly proclaiming his ignorance of any wrongdoing in the multitude of issues he increasingly finds himself beset with.
Harrop has never had any understanding that these investigations have little to nothing to do with Hunter Biden, but rather are a natural consequence of what House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., called the “Biden crime family” and their years of feeding at the federal trough.
Specifically, Harrop states:
“No. 1, there is no evidence that the elder Biden made money off Hunter’s dealings. No. 2, and more importantly, Biden never altered foreign policy to help Hunter’s clients.”
Hello?
There is unquestionable evidence to the contrary in a video tape of Joe Biden insisting the Ukrainian authorities fire the lead prosecutor investigating the corruption associated with Burisma Holdings, or they will not receive $1 billion in promised aid. He certainly had no right to interfere in the investigation, but he did have a motive. His son sat on the Burisma Board pocketing almost a million dollars per year.
I would call this an instance of trying to alter foreign policy.
In the interest of brevity, I won’t even go into the voluminous banking records the House investigations have in their possession showing a vast network of alleged money laundering.
I’m almost certain there will be no impeachment conviction of President Biden, but the ensuing investigation will certainly shed light on just how corrupt he, along with members of his family, have become.
Impeachment is not a legal process, it is a political process. For that, Biden can be most thankful.
Perry Davis
Carthage
