I commend the action being taken toward acknowledging the importance of original Joplin, also known as East Town. The planners have embarked on creating an area for public use, to include a park among other amenities and dedications to its historical significance. Private residents are coordinating to raise the estimated $350,000 cost. Apparently, the city is unable to chip in, being more interested in a multiuse arena beautifully situated within walking distance of a bunch of box motels.
There is a long-term and historical member of the East Town neighborhood who should be willing to advance this endeavor and indeed, is currently contributing to the history of the Murphysburg side. The TAMKO family has resided in East Town at least 80 years in the form of an industrial manufacturing facility. I believe it is the founding site of the company. I suggest the TAMKO family express acknowledgement of the historical connection between East Town inhabitants and TAMKO by funding the progress of the park. Its every bit as good of an investment as the Murphysburg houses and will be for public use.
Please give it some thought.
Larry Carsten Joplin
