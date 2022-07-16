I appreciated very much the articles in the Globe reporting on the responses from candidates running for the nominations of their parties for the 7th Congressional House District in Missouri. They were responding to five questions put to them.
Like everyone else who I hope will be voting in the Aug. 2 primary and then in the general election, I need to educate myself about these candidates before voting. I rely on the newspaper to help me with that.
So it concerns me that candidates Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison and Alex Bryant did not respond to "multiple requests" from the Globe for their participation.
I have seen plenty of campaign signs for Wasson and Burlison as well as their TV ads. I don't recall hearing or seeing anything from Bryant. But Wasson and Burlison are actively pursuing the Republican nomination to represent us in the U.S. Congress. So for them to fail to respond to requests from a regional newspaper in this district is significant, in my opinion.
The Globe represents all of us in asking these questions of all the candidates and reporting back to us their responses. By refusing to answer the Globe, these candidates are refusing to let themselves be known to us.
It's not a trick question, and it is being asked of everyone, so why not answer it?
If I had $10,000 to donate to their campaigns, I could probably talk to them and know better their positions, but failing that, I depend on information that is available to everyone, such as what might be published in the Globe or maybe the Springfield News-Leader.
I find their failure to participate in this part of running for election to be disqualifying for these three candidates, Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison, and Alex Bryant. If they are not answerable to the Globe representing all of us now, why should I believe they would be answerable to anyone (except maybe people they know personally or large donors) if they are elected.
I look forward to more articles like this before voting on Aug. 2. Thank you.
Dorothy Fulks
Webb City
