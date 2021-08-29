In July 2017, I read an article in the Army Times newspaper about a U.S. House measure to end the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force.
As a retired soldier and Marine who spent two tours in Vietnam and tours in Korea and Germany, I have always believed the AUMF was an abdication of Congress’ constitutional responsibility to declare war and put soldiers in harm’s way. However, nothing to date has been done to sunset the AUMF.
Congress should not be allowed to hide behind the AUMF and deny its constitutional responsibility. I am asking all senators and representatives to step up and be counted and not allow the lives of our young men and women to be put in harm’s way without representation and deliberation.
Currently, the United States is involved in wars in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Libya and fighting the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and the Taliban in many other countries, all authorized under the current 2001 AUMF. These perpetual wars we find ourselves in are the direct result of Congress abdicating its responsibility under the constitution.
Absolute power absolutely corrupts, and Americans should never forget that. We as Americans need to in the future prevent any American president, regardless of political party, from ever having the kind of power the 2001 AUMF gave our executive branch of government.
James P. Gann Lanagan
