I thank U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., for signing a bipartisan letter asking the Biden administration for bold leadership at this fall’s United Nations High Level Meeting on tuberculosis.
Ending a disease is a monumental and a bold task and requires monumental and bold actions from our Congress and our president.
While incredible strides were being made in the fight against TB, when COVID-19 arrived TB resources around the world were diverted toward fighting the new pandemic. This devastated the TB response, and the rates of TB sickness and number of TB deaths globally are on the rise.
But Congress can make a difference. The bipartisan, bicameral End Tuberculosis Now Act (H.R.1776/S. 288) would not only get us back on track and help save lives but also provide the frontline support needed to address future pandemics.
Raj Jaladi
Creve Coeur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.