The recent article “Empty Bowls event raises $2,000 for Pittsburg food banks” (Globe, Jan. 23) reminds all of us how many hardworking Americans are struggling to put food on the table and maintain a roof over their heads.
Food banks, however, are not a permanent solution for those who are struggling. We need our government to put down partisan politics and for hardworking Americans to have access for meeting basic needs. Unfortunately, the child tax credit passed by Congress in 2021 expired Dec. 31, putting millions of children and families at risk just as the new COVID-19 and cold weather threatens our hardworking Americans with additional financial hardships.
The House has extended it another year as part of the Build Back Better bill, but the Senate has not done so. I call on U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to pass a child tax credit extension with permanent full refundability for all low-income families and the monthly payment option as soon as possible, before even more people are in need of food bank help.
Sarah Miller
University City
