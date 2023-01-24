I agree with the letter by Cynthia Levin (Globe, Jan. 12) that “New members of Congress should support global health.”
One such program deserving of bipartisan support from Missouri’s congressional delegation is the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Since its creation 20 years ago this January by President George W. Bush, PEPFAR has provided $100 billion for the prevention and treatment of global HIV/AIDS. In its 20 years, it had saved 25 million lives, prevented millions of HIV infections and helped control this disease in more than 50 countries.
Congress will be appropriating funding for PEPFAR this year. U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt and Missouri’s representatives should continue support for this lifesaving program.
Greg Campbell
Crève Cœur
