We’re lucky to live in a country where we talk about approval for booster shots. (“Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot,” Globe, March 17) I just returned from spring break travel, and protection from a third dose offered comfort to my family.
However, while rich countries like ours hoard vaccine doses and offer boosters, billions of people still wait for their first shot. Low-income countries are mostly left unprotected while they battle not only COVID-19, but also killer diseases of poverty — AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria — that surged while the world diverted resources to deal with the newer pandemic.
We need to recover lost progress in global health, keep up the fight against COVID-19, and prepare for future pandemic problems. Showing American leadership to support the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria will be critical in these efforts.
I urge President Biden to include the first U.S. installment of $2 billion in his Fiscal Year 2023 budget request. I ask U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley as well as U.S. Rep. Billy Long to appropriate the same amount for FY23.
Summer Levin
St. Louis
