The nation faces a pressing problem: Hard-working, honest Americans are grappling with increasing inflation and inadequate wages, resulting in unmet hunger and basic necessities.
In the meantime, the House Leadership is busy in partisan politics and making threats to reduce more programs in return for raising the debt ceiling. This disregard deeply concerns me as it overlooks the welfare of honest individuals trying to make ends meet.
Instead, Congress should spend its time helping people out of poverty, not working to make more sink into it. For instance, the expansion of the Child Tax Credit has the potential to uplift millions from poverty, while a Renters Tax Credit can assist those facing housing difficulties.
By coming together and holding Congress responsible, we can effect change and shape a more promising future for everyone. I encourage fellow citizens to reject the current approach of the House leadership. Let us join together and express our demands for tangible actions from our elected representatives.
Sarah Miller
University City
