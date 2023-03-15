It is tax season, and for some people they get a great tax write off for owning a home.
However, for those who are renting, it is a bit harder.
It is time the tax code supports renters just as much as homeowners, which means a renter tax credit. A renters tax credit would help any household that pays more than 30% of its income toward housing. When people get to stay in their current places, there is a reduced cost of even more expensive interventions, such as repercussions from being homeless.
I have heard from many police and prosecuting attorneys, who all say that poverty drives a majority of the crime. Plus, stability in housing also helps kids be successful at school because they are not worried about where they are sleeping that night. We need our Congress to help all Americans, regardless of whether they own a home or not in the tax code.
I call on Missouri’s U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt to pass a renter’s tax credit in this Congress.
Sarah Miller St. Louis
