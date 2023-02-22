George Will strongly endorses the constitutional legislative control over the power of the purse (Globe, Feb. 12).
The Magnificent Eleven note that the framers considered the power of the purse “the central and most important constitutional power reserved exclusively to the legislative branch, enabling it to oversee and control virtually every activity of the federal government.” Hence the clarity of the appropriations clause: “No money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by law.”
There must be something I’m missing with regard to the vast sums of monies granted to Ukraine by presidential fiat. I’ve seen no congressional votes of approval.
Will totally supports those actions. What gives?
Perry Davis Carthage
