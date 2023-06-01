The recent battle to secure funding past the existing debt limit has produced a deal as of this writing that apparently will pass both houses of Congress and be signed by the president.
What you rarely hear, unless you dig much deeper than the headlines, is that all of the demagoguery from both sides is an argument about approximately 15% of federal spending that would be termed “discretionary.” That remaining 85% is made up of mandatory spending — think Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid — and interest on the national debt. Those interest payments will continue to soar as long as interest rates remain at the current higher levels.
What most of us would consider as odd is the fact that a vast majority of our federally elected officials readily admit that our trajectory with regard to spending and revenues is not sustainable. This is completely ignored, with the exception of a few who want to take reasonable actions. Those few folks are generally the ones that are referred to by our media and Democrats, as well as many Republicans, as extremists. MAGA (Make America Great Again) is usually used as a prefix to the extremist adjective.
The fact of the matter is that our government is not capable of fixing our government.
Much of that mandatory spending is going to have to become discretionary in the not-too-distant future. Cuts will be forced. This will affect my children and grandchildren. Their standard of living will fall, and it will produce the first generation in the history of our country that can no longer look forward to being more prosperous than the preceding generation.
So what can be done to correct this and set our country on a path of continued prosperity? It’s called a convention of states and is provided for by Article V of the U.S. Constitution.
Nineteen of our states have already approved the assemblage of a convention to deal with federal spending and term limits. It was approved by the Missouri Legislature in May 2017. Thirty-four states are needed to force a convention.
Those interested in supporting this can find much information at https://crsreports. congress.gov/product/ pdf/R/R42589/15.
Perry Davis Carthage
