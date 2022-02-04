Now that COVID-19 has put us through a test run of universal health care, isn’t it great?
No matter what we look like or who we vote for, we all have access to free antibody treatments, COVID tests and vaccines. Isn’t it nice to know the person bathing our grandmother or flipping our burgers has access to the best COVID care?
For too long, we’ve let a powerful few divide and distract us, so they can make money by keeping us sick. They’ve made life and health a product for sale and blocked our efforts to ensure that we have better, more affordable health care.
We must elect leaders who will rewrite the rules and ensure everyone can access health care for all of our needs without fearing we’ll go bankrupt. We need health care that doesn’t make us sick when we think about the bill.
We must vote in leaders who will make our country a place where life and health are no longer for sale.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.