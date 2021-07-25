The Missouri Senate recently held a hearing to discuss the topic of how the issue of race was taught in schools. You would think those school and parent witnesses would consist of persons of different races. No, the witnesses were all white, according to reports.
I am Caucasian, and if I were going to try to understand an issue about race, I would want to talk to members of different races. After all, we are all citizens and we all have children or grandchildren in the public schools. Some senators did say there would be other hearings where it might be more diversified. Time will tell. However, this was inexcusable and insulting to the public.
Most of the speakers, all except one by reports, were against the idea of critical race theory being taught in schools.
Unfortunately, it is not a cut-and-dried theory, and easily any discussion of race might be categorized as critical race theory because it is not a well-defined theory. I doubt if most of those attending had heard of it two months ago.
So what does a teacher dare say about race in America and not be accused of teaching critical race theory?
Ralph Williams Joplin
