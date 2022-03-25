In your editorial (Globe, March 16) on Missouri state Senate seats for 2022, you were somewhat right.
Having lived in Dade County 53 years and having served as a Missouri state representative for District 125 (Cedar, Dade and northern Lawrence counties) I went through redistricting in 1980 and was treated fairly by Republicans and Democrats.
The new 20th Missouri state Senate district hurts Dade and Barton counties. We will be overwhelmed by voters in Webster and rural Greene County. We have little in common with either county as they are growing rapidly and Dade and Barton counties lost population in the last 10 years.
Will the new state senator from rural Greene County know the needs of the voters in Dade and Barton counties like better highways, expanded broadband connections and economic development? Agriculture, manufacturing and tourism are the keys to growth.
The best fit for Dade and Barton counties would have been to be assigned to the 28th state Senate District, represented by state Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo.
With Dade County in the 32nd District, we were fortunate to have been served by Richard Webster, R-Carthage, and Ron Richard, R-Joplin, who took care of our 7,500 folk.
A historical note: Arkley Frieze, R-Carthage, a former Missouri state senator, was a native of Dade County.
Bob Jackson
Greenfield
