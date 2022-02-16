According to a story in The Joplin Globe (Feb. 10), “There are almost 700 full- and part-time state employees who are paid less than $12 an hour. The state employs the equivalent of 6,813 full-time employees who make between $12 and $15 an hour, including more than 1,100 court clerks in the judiciary, 221 administrative assistants in the Department of Mental Health and 159 food service workers in the Department of Corrections.
“At a public hearing on the bill last month, state Budget Director Dan Haug said turnover in state jobs was 26% last year and more than double that, 55%, for employees earning less than $30,000 a year.”
“Full-time work at $12 an hour is $24,960 for a year. An employee earning $15 an hour would make $31,200 a year working full time.
“‘Can someone live on less than $25,000 a year?’ state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, asked (U.S. Rep. Cody) Smith.
“‘It depends on what your definition of living is,’ Smith responded.”
Smith, R-Carthage, also said he doesn’t think people who have jobs requiring minimal skills should be paid enough to live independently.
My definition would be enough to pay rent, pay a babysitter, have a car to get back and forth to work, feed and clothe my family. There’s also insurance and health care.
Of course, the state can pay for health care, give food stamps, subsidize housing, etc.
Smith doesn’t think pay should be high enough to live independently?
By the way, all the above-mentioned services come from taxpayers’ pockets. Who elected this guy? Let me guess — Republicans.
Bruce Clayton
Joplin
