The message from Franklin D. Roosevelt (Globe, Sept. 2) was well timed, a very good read to review. Bear in mind that we weren't even in war yet with the Japanese. How did our nation accomplish all that it did? Through major sacrifice, innovation, dedication and patriotism!.
We need to embrace some of those factors again to overcome current problems.
Both party leaders, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, say that restrictions on entitlement programs are off the table. Wrong. They are just buying votes. Look at our national debt. It is growing exponentially, and we do nothing to curtail it. Look at our federal revenues. They are at all time highs. I believe they have only gone up since the Trump tax cuts. But the sad part is that we continue to outspend our income as a nation. Something has to give, and it will, if we don't reform our ways. Both parties have had a hand in this. Trump's administration set Republican records for spending, and then Biden topped that. Some of the spending might have been justified but a lot was not. How many stimulus checks did you get that you didn't need?
So what can we do?
Three things come quickly to mind.
• Remove the restriction on the ceiling for Social Security tax withholding. Simply let the wealthy, who can afford it, pay more into the system. Remove that earnings cap and increase revenue for the program.
• Let the Trump tax cuts expire as they are set do do in a few years. No major harm here.
• Finally, begin restricting Social Security benefits with a 10% cut on the top 10% of recipients. We have to start somewhere. If not here, where? Let's begin the conversation.
We did not get through World War II without major sacrifice. We won't survive the future without some kind of serious sacrifice. We, the people, must demand fiscal accountability, fiscal restraint, in order to have a chance at fiscal survival. If you don't like these proposals, let us hear yours. Things must change. There will be sacrifices made, prices paid, planned or unplanned. Let's be proactive.
Don Eiken
Carthage
