Last week, President Joe Biden called for the rich to pay their “fair share.”
Just what is their fair share?
The Democrats are all about equality, so they say, but then practice just the opposite by taxing one segment more than the others.
As I see it, we should end all loopholes and just have a personal exemption. Anything over that amount would be taxed at the same percentage rate. A family with $10,000 dollars would pay $1,000 in taxes. A family with $100,000 would pay $10,000 in taxes. That is fair.
I am not rich, but I do not begrudge the wealth of those who are. I am just tired of the class warfare that the Democrats have been waging for as long as I have been paying attention to politics.
Bill Talley
Carthage
