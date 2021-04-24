The editorial board (Globe, April 14) correctly pointed out the clear and obvious mistake President Joe Biden made to seat a commission exploring packing the U.S. Supreme Court along with the recent bill drafted by Democrats to add four more justices.
As with many things in politics, it seems our elected officials only hold to a particular ideal until it no longer suits their current political needs. Some Democrats, such as U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, now believe that because of the current makeup of the justices that the nation has lost faith in the court. What these Democrats like Markey and others really mean is, “We can’t get our way, so now we want to change the rules.”
This idea of changing the rules comes straight from the Democrat playbook. The filibuster rule in the Senate was adamantly defended by Democrats in the past, when Republicans held a majority in the Senate. But when Democrats took the majority and wanted to bully their agenda through but couldn’t get past the filibuster rule, they threatened to change it.
Now that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat has been filled by a President Donald Trump appointee, the Democrats are wanting to change the rules on the number of justices. It’s a sore loser method of governing that does a disservice to the nation, our institutions — and on this issue, the court. The liberal Justice Stephen Breyer spoke out against this idea of expanding the court, and immediately, the left began calling for him to resign.
Regardless of whether this idea would have enough support to pass, the consideration of packing the court does more harm to the court than accepting the current political and judicial landscape. It creates a notion that the party in power should have a court to do its bidding. That is the opposite of the purpose of a separate judicial branch.
The longer this court-packing agenda continues, the more it works to tear down the integrity of the judiciary and weaken our system of governance.
Derek A. Snyder
Joplin
