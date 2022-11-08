Hillary Clinton says the voters don’t understand what is at stake in the coming election.
I am not the smartest person who ever lived, but I do go to the grocery store every week and I see the rise in prices. Eggs have gone from $1 a dozen to over $3. Ammo has doubled. Gas is up, and if we run out of diesel things will really explode. This will be the result of the administration’s war on fossil fuel.
I see the border being crossed every day by people coming here illegally. I see the crime on the streets and liberal judges and prosecutors not putting criminals away.
They are lying about Republicans destroying Social Security and being threats to democracy when they are in fact the ones wanting to destroy the foundation of our government institutions
I think the American people understand that things are not going well in our country, and we need to change leaders.
Bill Talley Carthage
