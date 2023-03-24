I hear an argument constantly being put forth by liberals and neo-conservatives that we must continue to supply aid, without any strings attached, to Ukraine for its defense against the Russia invasion.
And “for as long as it takes.”
I also hear the constant refrain that those who might disagree with them are inviting an expansion of Russia to conquer all of the areas that made up the old Soviet Union. It’s as if Russia, which has shown it has a pretty meager arsenal when it comes to conventional warfare, is somehow magically going to reconstitute itself while engaged with Ukraine to represent something it simply is not. The thinking is that once it takes Kiev, it is at the doorstep of Paris.
This is antiquated leftover thinking from our last properly declared war over 80 years ago.
Now … lest I be labeled somehow unpatriotic for saying this, I would add that I personally feel that Putin and Russia are guilty of an abominable act, and that Ukraine deserves our limited support. However, the bulk of that support should be heavily focused on those European countries closest to Russia and with the most to lose. (Of course, when several of those countries still do not fully fund their agreed-to membership payments to NATO, you might better understand my frustration.)
By the way … as I’m writing this, President Xi of China is in Moscow with a proposal for a peace agreement. Does anyone find it odd that the Biden administration has cut off all efforts for diplomacy, and defers all of this toVolodymyr Zelensky?
You could literally hear the heads explode last week when Ron DeSantis, when asked his thoughts on the conflict, called it a “territorial dispute” that was not in our vital national interest. This, in spite of the fact that he was absolutely correct on both counts.
If we are so worried about borders, I’ve got in mind a border where we could get a significantly higher return on investment, and it would cost the American taxpayer much less to secure. But that’s for another day ...
Perry Davis Carthage
