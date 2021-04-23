I received a post card from state Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, in the mail, as I am sure all of us did from each of our own state representatives.
He informed me that he and the state Legislature were not going to count my vote, that he and the state Legislature know what is best for me and the other 1,263,776 Missouri voters who voted on Medicaid expansion as an amendment to the Missouri Constitution. He seems to think that he and the state Legislature are above the law and can disregard the oath that they took to honor the state’s constitution. On Aug. 5, 2020, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment that requires our legislators to expand Medicaid, and it is due to begin on July 1.
Deaton seems to be trying to disenfranchise Missouri voters like U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley tried to do on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., to Pennsylvania state voters.
James P. Gann
Pineville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.