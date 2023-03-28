"...citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim."
These words appear in Joplin Globe court reports far too often.
Please explain to the public how it is that someone can (allegedly) beat, rape, abuse a victim and then be let off because that victim has become "uncooperative?"
Does law enforcement have no power to prevent witness intimidation between incident and court?
Does law enforcement work with local resources such as the Lafayette House to protect victims between incident and court?
Are there even any records kept of repeat offenders with victims who "fail to cooperate" with law enforcement?
Are any records kept of the reasons victims cite for their lack of cooperation?
Cannot law enforcement take statements from the victim at the time of an incident that can be used later in court?
It is very discouraging to repeatedly see so many charges against abusers dismissed due to "uncooperative victims."
It definitely supports the idea that bad actors are "getting away with it."
Scott Cragin
Joplin
