Madeleine Albright's words (Globe, Feb. 16) made we wish she had just said, "Bring all the illegal aliens to America so the American taxpayer can feed and clothe them."
The fact that there are different levels of crime on this planet does not give an illegal alien the right to commit one in America.
Albright fits in perfectly with the do-gooders. They are always ready for others to do what they avoid. She won't be having a family of illegal aliens over for supper tonight but she encourages Americans to do so with their tax dollars.
David Turner
Lamar
