I’ve recently received two postcards from Americans for Prosperity instructing me to vote “Yes” on Kansas HCR 5014.
The card says, “Unelected bureaucrats make whatever regulations they want.” It also makes the argument that this resolution would empower voters over special interests. What these cards did not say is that HCR 5014 would change the Kansas Constitution. A change to the constitution often makes me nervous. Our constitution’s first order is the protection of the rights of residents. How is this going to benefit all Kansans?
I began my research by reading the resolution. It is very simple, it allows the Legislature to override any rule or regulation with a simple majority. On the surface this doesn’t sound bad until you dig deeper. The statement that the “bureaucrats make whatever regulation they want” is not accurate. The executive branch issues rules and regulations to comply with legislation passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor. Those rules and regulations then go through a judicial review. If the Legislature wants, it can revisit the underlying law and correct it and then seek the governor’s signature.
The true reason behind this resolution is to take the veto power away from the governor and give it to the Legislature. This is a power grab and restrains the executive branch, which serves us beyond the 90 days the Legislature is in session each year.
Who would seek this change to the constitution? Beyond the individual legislators supporting and voting for it, I found that the Kansas Chamber of Commerce endorsed the measure. The resolution is also supported by the Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas Grain and Feed Association and Renew Kansas Biofuels Association.
I don’t see anything that empowers the voters, but I do see a block of “special interest” businesses that could benefit.
It’s easy to imagine some of the things these associations would want changed, but how does it protect the residents of the state? Would water and air quality suffer? What about labor protections? Would our highways be safer? Would the professionals you deal with have real certification and license requirements? Research the initiatives on your ballot and vote your conscience.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
