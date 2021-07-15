HR and the human health services directors were not prepared to take on the challenges that a pandemic would bring. These workers are not trained in the medical field, they are the PR people meant to defang the effects of hysteria in our communities.
COVID-19 was far from hysteria. It was and is a legitimate crisis that continues to rage like a wildfire throughout our communities, attacking our younger populations without prejudice.
Regardless of what side of the political fence you stand, it is important to stand as a beacon during times of stress, trial and tribulation.
Our leaders have offered little in the way of comfort — no ethical or moral support system, no beacon of light to walk us confidently through this period of political darkness and crisis of health.
I am telling you, with confidence, that those in my family, including those with overactive immune systems, are vaccinated and have suffered no adverse effects. Do the right thing. If you are able to save your neighbor, your wife, your child, get vaccinated.
We will not make it out of this health crisis without our community standing up and standing together. You did it once after the 2011 tornado.
Why is this the time to sit down and ignore the right of your neighbor to live out the rest of their days as healthy? Would you not do the same for the life you treasure the most?
C. Hadley
Joplin
