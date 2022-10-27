Much advertising concerning the sale of marijuana for “recreational” purposes has been seen.
It should be evident to any logical, thinking person that the supporters of such a law would be users .... and government wants the tax dollars for the sales because government can’t get enough money to spend.
Users don’t want to get arrested for using the drug.
This drug has been compared to alcohol with the effect of making good decisions. When you are drunk, your decisions are not good and they won’t be good decisions when you are high on this drug.
The passage of this law will require more law enforcement and will result in more accidents and deaths.
The results, down the road, are going to be bad.
Do not be fooled. The law will change. Mary Jane will become legal.
David Turner Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.