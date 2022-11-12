Gwen Hunt (Globe, Nov. 5), how dare you clump all Republicans into one way of thinking.
I am a Republican but was very dismayed at the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. I have always been pro-choice. The Jan. 6 insurrection was a black mark on our country, and I would guess most real patriots (which most Republicans are) would agree.
Your outrage about Paul Pelosi is flat. There are U.S. Supreme Court justices living in fear because of Democratic encouragement to protest outside their homes. No outrage there. How about some outrage for horrible violence in the subways, or the upstate New York mother of three who was beaten to a pulp, asking for police help, and then killed by her violent and released husband who had previous felony convictions all because of New York's governor's catch-and-release laws. Her comment: "The system failed the women" — her system.
These issues enrage me.
You fear the end of democracy and fear crazy violence because these villains do not fear the law. They know they can loot, steal, beat innocents without any repercussion. The law is now on their side.
Our country lacks tolerance. I may not agree with others, but I respect how they feel. Lack of tolerance and acceptance goes to age, race, ethnic belief and sexual orientation.
What we all should want is peace and to get along with everyone — even if we disagree.
Angela Lowe
Joplin
