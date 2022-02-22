I’m fairly certain that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be our last, but the history it creates will offer a unique opportunity to learn how to position ourselves to better cope in the future.
Lesson No. 1: Economic lockdowns have little effect on controlling the virus, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, reducing mortality by 0.2% on average. Quarantines should be reserved for those who actually have the disease.
Lesson No. 2: Government compensation to disincentivize work has a number of negative affects. Among those is the resulting lack of production of goods and services, while injecting trillions of government dollars into the hands of non-producers, which creates an artificial demand environment when we can least afford to do so. Hello inflation!
Lesson No. 3: The effect we see on the psychology of our working population. We have hopefully now learned that “free” is never free. Remember LBJ’s war on poverty? Poverty rates remain substantially unchanged from the 1960s despite $6 trillion in transfer payments.
Lesson No. 4: People in the U.S., on balance, do not react well to having their freedoms limited for any length of time. (Remember 15 days to stop the spread?) Those who live in government-controlled environments find this much easier to accept, by the way.
Finally, the current economic environment spawned because of our collective actions (or overreactions) is quite worrisome. To combat the severe inflationary environment, we may see up to six incremental interest rate hikes by the Fed between now and the end of the year. This in an effort to soften demand for goods and services, which will drive lower employment and economic opportunities.
And interest on our national debt of more than $30 trillion? In 2021 it amounted to $562 billion. Triple our current low interest rates and then run the numbers, if you want a sobering bit of news.
Of course, the Democrats have a fix for all of this — raise taxes.
Perry Davis
Carthage
