This morning (May 27) I read that East Town residents had questions about the historic district process, and had complaints about streets and sidewalks.
I have a copy of The Joplin Globe from 50 years ago. These same problems were going on years ago and they received the same results. We who have lived in this area have received the same “no action.” There were always priorities somewhere else.
This was the same problem with Parkway Cemetery until a caring, concerned city council member, Guy Palmieri, visited the cemetery and went to the city manager’s officer and asked for something to be done immediately. Work was begun.
East Town has no concerned person employed by the city to warrant a change. The city’s Public Works Department was contacted about Furnace Street’s pavement and curb having been destroyed. The damage is still needing repair after years of the same inaction. The gas company did it, but who allowed the street to be torn up and the curb broken? My sister received the same story over and over — nothing ever done with the Public Works Department blaming the gas company.
Our parents paid $125 to Independent Gravel company to have decent streets and this is how nothing is done right.
When you have lived as we have in a certain area like East Town, you know there is constant regression instead of progression.
How can you spur investment in the area when things lie dormant in the same condition for years, while other areas all over Joplin are fixed? Improvement has to be constant.
If East Town had always been included as a part of the city maintenance, upkeep of everything would have been treated differently.
Betty Smith Joplin
