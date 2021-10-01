To whomever decided to run the editorial cartoon (Globe, Sept. 25): I assume you must know that absolutely no whips were involved in the Border Patrol horse chase incident. That libel is just a despicable lie.
Horses are normally and quite reasonably used to patrol areas inaccessible to vehicles.
And I would think you would have some idea of the difference between agents whose families may have been legal immigrants and the illegal border crossers, mostly at this time from Haiti, which is a far piece across an ocean, so how on earth did they get to Del Rio?
The cartoon is just despicable for its horrid lie and deliberately false equivalence.
Ronald L. Cansler Joplin
