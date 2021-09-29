I am outraged at the cartoon on the Opinion page (Globe, Sept. 25). I realize that the Globe is leaning more and more to the left. I have to question whether whoever is responsible for the cartoons even looked at what it is portraying. I also question if he/she/they even looked at the videos of the actual event at the border. The videos I have seen have shown no flogging, beating or mistreatment by the Border Patrol agents of the illegal people coming into our country. The only things in the agents’ hands are the reins, which are needed to control the horses. The cartoon shows actual whips in the hands of the riders.
This, of course, is what the president, vice president and every left-leaning commentator has portrayed and is not how the events happened.
I acknowledge that this cartoon originated with The Washington Post, which is a very left-leaning newspaper, so that is probably why it is in the Globe. I am a conservative, as are most of the people in this part of Missouri, and I try to listen to and read about both sides of all issues. I read the Opinion page of the Globe from top to bottom, side to side, in order to get all views and try to be understanding with those I disagree.
This one — the cartoon — was just too much because it is wrong.
Cecilia Fritz
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.